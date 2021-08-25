Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,869 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in VBI Vaccines were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in VBI Vaccines by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,480,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,823,000 after purchasing an additional 516,133 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in VBI Vaccines by 263.8% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,031,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,208,000 after purchasing an additional 748,017 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in VBI Vaccines in the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in VBI Vaccines in the 4th quarter worth about $420,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of VBI Vaccines by 32.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 7,451 shares during the last quarter. 46.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VBI Vaccines stock opened at $3.15 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.23. VBI Vaccines Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.07 and a 12 month high of $5.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $806.43 million, a PE ratio of -12.12 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 5.53, a current ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). VBI Vaccines had a negative return on equity of 37.04% and a negative net margin of 7,014.58%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that VBI Vaccines Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on VBIV shares. Raymond James started coverage on VBI Vaccines in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut VBI Vaccines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

In other news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 646,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.80, for a total value of $2,455,776.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VBI Vaccines, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of infectious disease and immuno-oncology vaccines. The firm focuses on the prevention and treatment of hepatitis B through its product pipeline, the Sci-B-Vac and VBI-2601. It also develops enveloped virus-like particle (eVLP) platform technology, which allows the development of eVLP vaccines that closely mimic the target virus to elicit a potent immune response.

