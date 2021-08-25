Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $57,000 Holdings in Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its position in Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) by 42.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,544 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Ovid Therapeutics were worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BVF Inc. IL boosted its position in Ovid Therapeutics by 41.9% in the first quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 6,417,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,799,000 after buying an additional 1,895,500 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Ovid Therapeutics by 175.8% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 585,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after buying an additional 373,312 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in Ovid Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Ovid Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $197,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Ovid Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Amit Rakhit sold 34,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.71, for a total transaction of $126,203.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

OVID opened at $3.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $247.95 million, a P/E ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.88. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.25 and a fifty-two week high of $4.80.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ovid Therapeutics Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ovid Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.88.

About Ovid Therapeutics

Ovid Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines for patients and families living with rare neurological disorders. The company was founded by Matthew During in April 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

