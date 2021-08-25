PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) Sets New 12-Month High at $29.25

PowerSchool Holdings Inc (NYSE:PWSC) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $29.25 and last traded at $28.67, with a volume of 2096 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.71.

PWSC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of PowerSchool in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on PowerSchool in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. William Blair began coverage on PowerSchool in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on PowerSchool in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on PowerSchool in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. PowerSchool currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.71.

PowerSchool Company Profile (NYSE:PWSC)

PowerSchool Holdings Inc is a provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education principally in North America. PowerSchool Holdings Inc is based in FOLSOM, Calif.

