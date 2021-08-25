PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) Coverage Initiated at Macquarie

Stock analysts at Macquarie began coverage on shares of PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on PWSC. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on PowerSchool in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on PowerSchool in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on PowerSchool in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on PowerSchool in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on PowerSchool in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.71.

PWSC opened at $30.43 on Monday. PowerSchool has a 52 week low of $17.57 and a 52 week high of $31.08.

PowerSchool Holdings Inc is a provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education principally in North America. PowerSchool Holdings Inc is based in FOLSOM, Calif.

