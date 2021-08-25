PotCoin (POT) Trading 16.7% Lower This Week

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded down 12.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 25th. PotCoin has a total market cap of $3.13 million and approximately $5,029.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PotCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0138 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 16.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PotCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,560.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,138.84 or 0.06599718 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $633.55 or 0.01332111 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $172.55 or 0.00362805 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62.33 or 0.00131059 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $306.01 or 0.00643426 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $161.67 or 0.00339932 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00006134 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $154.19 or 0.00324198 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

POT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 226,611,717 coins. The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com . The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds. “

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PotCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PotCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.