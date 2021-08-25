Portage Biotech Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.78) Per Share (NASDAQ:PRTG)

Portage Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTG) – Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Portage Biotech in a research note issued on Thursday, August 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Watsek expects that the company will earn ($0.78) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of PRTG stock opened at $22.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $293.84 million and a P/E ratio of -16.33. Portage Biotech has a 52 week low of $8.74 and a 52 week high of $44.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.03.
Portage Biotech Company Profile
Portage Biotech Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company's product includes IMM60, an iNKT cell activator; IMM65, a PLGA-nanoparticle combined with a NY-ESO-1 peptide vaccine; INT230-6 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors; STING, a small molecule that binds to the stimulator of interferon genes in cancer; CellPorter, a cell permeable peptide platform technology derived from human proteins; PPL-003, an ophthalmic solution; and SBI-101, a blood-conditioning technology to restore balance to the immune system after acute vital organ injury, such as acute kidney injury.
