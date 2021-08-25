Portage Biotech Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.78) Per Share (NASDAQ:PRTG)

Portage Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTG) – Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Portage Biotech in a research note issued on Thursday, August 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Watsek expects that the company will earn ($0.78) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of PRTG stock opened at $22.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $293.84 million and a P/E ratio of -16.33. Portage Biotech has a 52 week low of $8.74 and a 52 week high of $44.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.03.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Portage Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Portage Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Portage Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Portage Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth $99,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Portage Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth $106,000. 0.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Portage Biotech Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company's product includes IMM60, an iNKT cell activator; IMM65, a PLGA-nanoparticle combined with a NY-ESO-1 peptide vaccine; INT230-6 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors; STING, a small molecule that binds to the stimulator of interferon genes in cancer; CellPorter, a cell permeable peptide platform technology derived from human proteins; PPL-003, an ophthalmic solution; and SBI-101, a blood-conditioning technology to restore balance to the immune system after acute vital organ injury, such as acute kidney injury.

