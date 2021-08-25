PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.00.

Separately, Argus downgraded shares of PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Get PNM Resources alerts:

PNM Resources stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.58. The stock had a trading volume of 24,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 821,889. PNM Resources has a twelve month low of $39.00 and a twelve month high of $50.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.55.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $426.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.08 million. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 12.46%. PNM Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts predict that PNM Resources will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.327 dividend. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.46%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNM. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in PNM Resources by 666.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 91,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,312,000 after purchasing an additional 79,200 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in PNM Resources by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 112,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,495,000 after buying an additional 8,210 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after buying an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PNM Resources Company Profile

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

Read More: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for PNM Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNM Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.