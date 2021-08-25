Plus Therapeutics (PSTV) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ: PSTV) in the last few weeks:

8/12/2021 – Plus Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Plus Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It engages in developing treatments for cancer and other diseases primarily in the United States. The company’s product candidate consists of DocePLUS which are in clinical stage. Plus Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Cytori Therapeutics Inc., is based in Austin, Texas. “

8/11/2021 – Plus Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $2.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Plus Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It engages in developing treatments for cancer and other diseases primarily in the United States. The company’s product candidate consists of DocePLUS which are in clinical stage. Plus Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Cytori Therapeutics Inc., is based in Austin, Texas. “

8/5/2021 – Plus Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Plus Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It engages in developing treatments for cancer and other diseases primarily in the United States. The company’s product candidate consists of DocePLUS which are in clinical stage. Plus Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Cytori Therapeutics Inc., is based in Austin, Texas. “

8/4/2021 – Plus Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $2.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Plus Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It engages in developing treatments for cancer and other diseases primarily in the United States. The company’s product candidate consists of DocePLUS which are in clinical stage. Plus Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Cytori Therapeutics Inc., is based in Austin, Texas. “

7/30/2021 – Plus Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Plus Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It engages in developing treatments for cancer and other diseases primarily in the United States. The company’s product candidate consists of DocePLUS which are in clinical stage. Plus Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Cytori Therapeutics Inc., is based in Austin, Texas. “

7/28/2021 – Plus Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $2.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Plus Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It engages in developing treatments for cancer and other diseases primarily in the United States. The company’s product candidate consists of DocePLUS which are in clinical stage. Plus Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Cytori Therapeutics Inc., is based in Austin, Texas. “

7/23/2021 – Plus Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Maxim Group. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

7/23/2021 – Plus Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Plus Therapeutics stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.97. 260 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 940,089. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.24. The firm has a market cap of $23.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 0.36. Plus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.79 and a 12-month high of $5.42.

Get Plus Therapeutics Inc alerts:

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.02). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.45) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Plus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plus Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $111,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Plus Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $88,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Plus Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Plus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Plus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $334,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Rhenium NanoLiposomes, a patented radiotherapy for patients with recurrent glioblastoma, which is in the Phase 1 dose-finding clinical trial.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Plus Therapeutics Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plus Therapeutics Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.