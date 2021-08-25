PlotX (PLOT) Market Capitalization Hits $5.77 Million

PlotX (CURRENCY:PLOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 25th. Over the last seven days, PlotX has traded 6.9% higher against the dollar. PlotX has a market capitalization of $5.77 million and $940,935.00 worth of PlotX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PlotX coin can now be purchased for about $0.0870 or 0.00000182 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.85 or 0.00054196 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003082 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00014631 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.03 or 0.00052464 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $371.20 or 0.00778115 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.65 or 0.00099882 BTC.

PlotX Coin Profile

PlotX (PLOT) is a coin. PlotX’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,318,562 coins. The official website for PlotX is plotx.io . The Reddit community for PlotX is https://reddit.com/r/PlotX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PlotX’s official Twitter account is @TryPlotX and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PlotX is a non-custodial prediction protocol that enables users to earn rewards on high-yield prediction markets. PLOT is a non-refundable functional ERC-20 utility token which will be used as the medium of exchange between participants on the PlotX prediction market protocol with various use-cases like placing predictions, staking and governance. More details on PLOT here. “

PlotX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlotX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlotX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PlotX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

