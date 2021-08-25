PlayFuel Price Hits $0.0048 on Top Exchanges (PLF)

PlayFuel (CURRENCY:PLF) traded down 7.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 24th. One PlayFuel coin can now be bought for $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, PlayFuel has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar. PlayFuel has a total market cap of $2.42 million and $4.62 million worth of PlayFuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.93 or 0.00054113 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003097 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00014760 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.79 or 0.00049666 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $379.00 or 0.00791073 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.69 or 0.00099545 BTC.

About PlayFuel

PlayFuel is a coin. It was first traded on November 3rd, 2019. PlayFuel’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. The official message board for PlayFuel is news.playfuel.io . PlayFuel’s official Twitter account is @play_fuel and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PlayFuel is playfuel.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayFuel provides a platform for gamers and developers to earn through playing, developing and selling in-game items. It brings the power of blockchain technology to the gaming world. PlayFuel is doing this by creating a platform that allows developers to earn funding by integrating PlayFuel into their games and allow players to mine PLF — crypto-tokens just by playing. Players can use these tokens to buy games, redeem exclusive goodies or even exchange the tokens into real money. “

Buying and Selling PlayFuel

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayFuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayFuel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PlayFuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

