PlayFuel (PLF) Reaches Market Cap of $2.61 Million

PlayFuel (CURRENCY:PLF) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. In the last seven days, PlayFuel has traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar. PlayFuel has a total market capitalization of $2.61 million and approximately $4.42 million worth of PlayFuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PlayFuel coin can currently be bought for about $0.0052 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002045 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.28 or 0.00053739 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003083 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00014633 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.73 or 0.00052625 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $381.00 or 0.00779171 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.28 or 0.00100779 BTC.

PlayFuel Profile

PlayFuel is a coin. It was first traded on November 3rd, 2019. PlayFuel’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. PlayFuel’s official message board is news.playfuel.io . PlayFuel’s official website is playfuel.io . PlayFuel’s official Twitter account is @play_fuel and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayFuel provides a platform for gamers and developers to earn through playing, developing and selling in-game items. It brings the power of blockchain technology to the gaming world. PlayFuel is doing this by creating a platform that allows developers to earn funding by integrating PlayFuel into their games and allow players to mine PLF — crypto-tokens just by playing. Players can use these tokens to buy games, redeem exclusive goodies or even exchange the tokens into real money. “

PlayFuel Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayFuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayFuel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PlayFuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

