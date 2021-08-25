PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) will announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for PlayAGS’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.29) and the highest is ($0.09). PlayAGS posted earnings of ($0.31) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that PlayAGS will report full-year earnings of ($0.64) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.37). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.99) to $0.32. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for PlayAGS.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. PlayAGS had a negative net margin of 18.33% and a negative return on equity of 76.20%.

AGS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist raised shares of PlayAGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of PlayAGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of PlayAGS from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of PlayAGS in a report on Friday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of PlayAGS from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.55.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGS. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of PlayAGS in the first quarter valued at about $83,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PlayAGS in the second quarter valued at about $111,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 27.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PlayAGS in the first quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of PlayAGS in the second quarter valued at about $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGS stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,845. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.78 million, a P/E ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 3.50. PlayAGS has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $11.32.

About PlayAGS

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

