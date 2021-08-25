Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) Stock Position Lowered by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. decreased its stake in Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) by 73.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 33,197 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Pixelworks were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Pixelworks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Pixelworks by 190.6% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 24,986 shares in the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Pixelworks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $166,000. Algert Global LLC lifted its position in Pixelworks by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 63,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 20,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Pixelworks by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 96,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 2,576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pixelworks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

Pixelworks stock opened at $5.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $291.01 million, a P/E ratio of -9.41 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Pixelworks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.85 and a 1-year high of $6.08.

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. Pixelworks had a negative net margin of 65.70% and a negative return on equity of 40.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pixelworks, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Pixelworks Profile

Pixelworks, Inc engages in the design and development integrated circuits used in electronic display devices. It offers consumer electronics and professional display products, video delivery, and streaming solutions for content service providers. Its product category comprises of ImageProcessor integrated circuits (ICs), video co-processor ICs, and transcode ICs.

