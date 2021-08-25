Pivot Token (PVT) 24-Hour Volume Tops $2.13 Million

Pivot Token (CURRENCY:PVT) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. During the last week, Pivot Token has traded up 5.5% against the US dollar. One Pivot Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Pivot Token has a total market cap of $2.10 million and $2.13 million worth of Pivot Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.75 or 0.00054152 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003074 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00014590 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.75 or 0.00052044 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $369.78 or 0.00777494 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.33 or 0.00099507 BTC.

Pivot Token Coin Profile

Pivot Token is a coin. Its launch date was August 7th, 2018. Pivot Token’s total supply is 31,415,926,535 coins and its circulating supply is 5,135,200,000 coins. The official website for Pivot Token is www.pivot.one/pc/about . Pivot Token’s official Twitter account is @pivot_pvt and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Pivot Token is www.pivot.one/pc/u/5b7c0de402b8755e771e8c62

According to CryptoCompare, “Pivot is a community app for those interested in blockchain and world of cryptocurrency. It serves as a tool for the blockchain investor community to collaborate and communicate freely. Pivot started off in China. The Chinese version launched in March 2018 and the international version was launched in July 2018. The main mission of PVT Community is to empower blockchain investors through the community, discover quality projects. The community members can improve their awareness of the blockchain, collaborate within the community, and ultimately guide their investments and entrepreneurship. “

Buying and Selling Pivot Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pivot Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pivot Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pivot Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

