Piper Sandler Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note issued on Sunday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now expects that the specialty retailer will earn $12.50 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $11.80. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $405.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Ulta Beauty’s Q1 2023 earnings at $4.81 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $15.00 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $5.61 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $17.74 EPS.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $2.18. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 7.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.39) earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a C$415.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $361.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $357.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $359.62.

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $373.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $346.83. Ulta Beauty has a twelve month low of $200.50 and a twelve month high of $378.10.

In other news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 595 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.30, for a total transaction of $196,528.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 4,863 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,625,700.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,431,589.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 92,821 shares of company stock valued at $30,405,297. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Algert Global LLC raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 66.0% in the first quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 4,355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,346,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 2.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 960,717 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $296,242,000 after buying an additional 24,225 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 14.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 140,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,347,000 after purchasing an additional 17,675 shares during the last quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 3.1% in the first quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC now owns 34,706 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 1,456.2% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 60,256 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,629,000 after purchasing an additional 56,384 shares during the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

