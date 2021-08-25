Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Buys Shares of 12,641 UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,641 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in UBS Group by 6.9% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 12,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of UBS Group by 40.0% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of UBS Group by 4.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 21,817 shares of the bank’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of UBS Group by 4.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,925 shares of the bank’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of UBS Group by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 40,527 shares of the bank’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. 31.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE UBS opened at $16.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. UBS Group AG has a 1 year low of $10.39 and a 1 year high of $17.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.96.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.11. UBS Group had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 12.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UBS Group AG will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on UBS. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.80 price target on shares of UBS Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.09 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.70.

UBS Group Profile

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management;; Personal and Corporate Banking; Asset Management; Investment Bank, and Corporate Center. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

