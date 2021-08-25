Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $3.07, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $23.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.53 billion. Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 13.24% and a negative net margin of 7.96%. The business’s revenue was up 89.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDD opened at $99.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -133.94 and a beta of 1.43. Pinduoduo has a 52 week low of $69.89 and a 52 week high of $212.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.05.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Pinduoduo from $168.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. China Renaissance Securities raised Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Pinduoduo in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, lowered their price target on Pinduoduo from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.93.

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

