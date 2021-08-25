Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $3.07 EPS

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $3.07, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $23.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.53 billion. Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 13.24% and a negative net margin of 7.96%. The company’s revenue was up 89.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ:PDD opened at $99.12 on Wednesday. Pinduoduo has a fifty-two week low of $69.89 and a fifty-two week high of $212.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.05. The stock has a market cap of $122.78 billion, a PE ratio of -133.94 and a beta of 1.43.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Pinduoduo from $168.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Pinduoduo in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. cut their price target on Pinduoduo from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on Pinduoduo from $176.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.93.

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

