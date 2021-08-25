PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MUNI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MUNI) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 8,300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the previous session’s volume of 49,265 shares.The stock last traded at $56.82 and had previously closed at $56.82.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 593.7% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,844 shares during the period.

PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Strategy Fund, formerly, PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 80% of its assets in a diversified portfolio of debt securities whose interest is, in the opinion of bond counsel for the issuer at the time of issuance, exempt from federal income tax (Municipal Bonds).

