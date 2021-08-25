Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC)’s share price dropped 3.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $24.54 and last traded at $24.57. Approximately 1,409 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 135,493 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.40.

PAHC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered shares of Phibro Animal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Phibro Animal Health from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.07. The company has a market capitalization of $973.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 0.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,652,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,116,000 after acquiring an additional 114,728 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,243,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,804,000 after acquiring an additional 8,296 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC raised its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 2,899.2% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,439,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000,000 after buying an additional 1,391,600 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,259,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,372,000 after buying an additional 387,788 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI raised its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,096,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,765,000 after buying an additional 146,662 shares during the period. 46.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC)

Phibro Animal Health Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of animal health and mineral nutrition products. It operates through the following segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The Animal Health segment develops and markets antibacterial, nutritional specialty products, and vaccines.

