PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc (NYSE:ISD) Shares Bought by Shaker Financial Services LLC

Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc (NYSE:ISD) by 92.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 175,199 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,034 shares during the quarter. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund comprises approximately 1.1% of Shaker Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund were worth $2,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ISD. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 320.7% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 1,000,000.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund in the first quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 9.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:ISD traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.31. The stock had a trading volume of 159,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,825. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.24. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc has a 1 year low of $13.41 and a 1 year high of $16.48.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Profile

Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).

