Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA) Research Coverage Started at B. Riley

Research analysts at B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.50 price target (up from $11.25) on shares of Perpetua Resources in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ PPTA traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.37. 210,831 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,740. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.52. The stock has a market cap of $330.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.54. Perpetua Resources has a one year low of $5.13 and a one year high of $14.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PPTA. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Perpetua Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Perpetua Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Scholtz & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perpetua Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Perpetua Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perpetua Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. 46.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perpetua Resources Company Profile

Perpetua Resources Corp. is an exploration and development-stage company that engages in acquiring mining properties with the intention of exploring, evaluating and placing into production. Its principal business is the exploration, redevelopment, restoration and operation of the Stibnite Gold Project in Idaho, USA.

