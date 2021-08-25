Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA) Research Coverage Started at B. Riley

Research analysts at B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.50 price target (up from $11.25) on shares of Perpetua Resources in a report on Friday, July 2nd.
Shares of NASDAQ PPTA traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.37. 210,831 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,740. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.52. The stock has a market cap of $330.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.54. Perpetua Resources has a one year low of $5.13 and a one year high of $14.50.
Perpetua Resources Company Profile
Perpetua Resources Corp. is an exploration and development-stage company that engages in acquiring mining properties with the intention of exploring, evaluating and placing into production. Its principal business is the exploration, redevelopment, restoration and operation of the Stibnite Gold Project in Idaho, USA.
Further Reading: What is a portfolio manager?
Receive News & Ratings for Perpetua Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perpetua Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.