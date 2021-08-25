Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 25,582 Shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 250,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 25,582 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Andersons were worth $7,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Andersons by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,003,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $136,985,000 after purchasing an additional 234,968 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its holdings in The Andersons by 3,994.5% in the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,747,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 2,680,801 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in The Andersons by 0.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,471,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,649,000 after buying an additional 14,353 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The Andersons by 1.5% in the second quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 925,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,252,000 after buying an additional 14,102 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in The Andersons by 2.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 612,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,779,000 after buying an additional 13,037 shares during the period. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ANDE stock opened at $30.84 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.63. The Andersons, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.36 and a 52-week high of $34.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.70. The Andersons had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 6.47%. Analysts forecast that The Andersons, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The Andersons’s payout ratio is currently 777.78%.

Several brokerages have commented on ANDE. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of The Andersons from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Andersons from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of The Andersons from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of The Andersons from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Andersons has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.50.

The Andersons, Inc is an agricultural rooted diversified company, which engages in railcar leasing and repair, turf products production, and consumer retailing. It operates through the following business segments: Trade, Ethanol, Plant Nutrient, and Rail. The Trade segment specializes in the movement of physical commodities such as whole grains, grains products, feed ingredients, frac sand, domestic fuel products, and other agricultural commodities.

