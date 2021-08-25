Peregrine Capital Management LLC Invests $9.14 Million in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 215,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,137,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.14% of DoubleVerify at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DV. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the second quarter worth about $7,148,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in DoubleVerify in the second quarter worth about $27,640,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in DoubleVerify in the second quarter worth about $543,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in DoubleVerify in the second quarter worth about $7,909,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in DoubleVerify in the second quarter worth about $724,000. Institutional investors own 0.82% of the company’s stock.
Shares of DV opened at $31.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.91, a current ratio of 11.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.61. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.16 and a twelve month high of $48.42.
Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. DoubleVerify has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.55.
DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.
