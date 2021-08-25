Peregrine Capital Management LLC Invests $9.14 Million in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 215,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,137,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.14% of DoubleVerify at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DV. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the second quarter worth about $7,148,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in DoubleVerify in the second quarter worth about $27,640,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in DoubleVerify in the second quarter worth about $543,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in DoubleVerify in the second quarter worth about $7,909,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in DoubleVerify in the second quarter worth about $724,000. Institutional investors own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DV opened at $31.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.91, a current ratio of 11.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.61. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.16 and a twelve month high of $48.42.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $76.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. DoubleVerify has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.55.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.

