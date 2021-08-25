Peregrine Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,670 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 2.7% of Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $150,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,834,990 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $48,994,726,000 after buying an additional 199,449 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,603,212 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $20,371,719,000 after buying an additional 142,586 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,133,582 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,694,989,000 after buying an additional 13,606 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 4.4% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,163,750 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,694,816,000 after buying an additional 90,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 3.3% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,875,097 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,450,634,000 after buying an additional 59,124 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,305.78 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3,470.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,871.00 and a 52-week high of $3,773.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $4,125.00 to $3,900.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. MKM Partners raised their price target on Amazon.com from $3,975.00 to $4,075.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,152.47.

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 954 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $3,131,982.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $4,451,748.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,082 shares in the company, valued at $10,118,206. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,177 shares of company stock worth $13,783,642 over the last three months. 14.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

