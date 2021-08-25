PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JMP Securities

JMP Securities restated their hold rating on shares of PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of PennantPark Investment in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a market perform rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of PennantPark Investment from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PennantPark Investment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.25.

Get PennantPark Investment alerts:

NASDAQ:PNNT opened at $6.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.98. PennantPark Investment has a 1-year low of $2.80 and a 1-year high of $7.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). PennantPark Investment had a net margin of 189.39% and a return on equity of 5.81%. Equities research analysts forecast that PennantPark Investment will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.48%. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.69%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNNT. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment in the first quarter worth about $114,000. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PennantPark Investment by 92.4% in the first quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 85,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 41,100 shares in the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment in the first quarter worth about $859,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment in the first quarter worth about $447,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment in the first quarter worth about $157,000. 30.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PennantPark Investment Company Profile

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a publicly listed business development firm specializing in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The firm invests in equity securities and debt transactions through preferred stock, common stock, warrants, options, subordinated loans, mezzanine loans, and senior secured loans.

Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for PennantPark Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennantPark Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.