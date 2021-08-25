Pendle Hits Market Capitalization of $47.08 Million (PENDLE)

Pendle (CURRENCY:PENDLE) traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 25th. Over the last seven days, Pendle has traded 80.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Pendle has a market cap of $47.08 million and $1.98 million worth of Pendle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pendle coin can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002049 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002373 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.99 or 0.00053374 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.95 or 0.00127220 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $76.97 or 0.00158055 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003522 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,760.11 or 1.00127547 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $501.07 or 0.01028926 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,179.75 or 0.06529529 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Pendle

Pendle’s total supply is 188,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 47,191,256 coins. Pendle’s official Twitter account is @pendle_fi

