PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirty-nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $317.82.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PYPL. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $279.51 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $287.03. The company has a market cap of $328.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. PayPal has a twelve month low of $171.63 and a twelve month high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.23, for a total value of $2,752,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,270,794.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total value of $2,512,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 122,583 shares in the company, valued at $34,219,044.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,000 shares of company stock worth $10,710,450 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PayPal by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,302,393 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,195,782,000 after buying an additional 359,689 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of PayPal by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,599,745 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,058,523,000 after buying an additional 236,932 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of PayPal by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,178,805 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,168,718,000 after buying an additional 560,349 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 3.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,736,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,445,102,000 after buying an additional 620,061 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 2.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,846,385 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,035,944,000 after buying an additional 366,457 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

