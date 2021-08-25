PayBX One Day Trading Volume Hits $18,810.00 (AXPR)

PayBX (CURRENCY:AXPR) traded up 7.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 25th. One PayBX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0048 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular exchanges. PayBX has a market cap of $1.34 million and $18,810.00 worth of PayBX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PayBX has traded down 22.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PayBX alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.57 or 0.00054246 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003142 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00014653 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002045 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.98 or 0.00053029 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $384.95 or 0.00785807 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.78 or 0.00101623 BTC.

PayBX Coin Profile

AXPR is a coin. It was first traded on January 29th, 2018. PayBX’s total supply is 345,214,001 coins and its circulating supply is 280,214,001 coins. PayBX’s official website is www.paybx.io . PayBX’s official message board is medium.com/@aXpire . PayBX’s official Twitter account is @aXpire_official

According to CryptoCompare, “aXpire is a blockchain-based spend management system. It will initially serve to help asset and fund administrators and managers at banks, hedge funds, private equity firms and others to deal with the resource and time-costly process of allocating and apportioning outside vendor costs to each fund, or split of funds as is appropriate, based on the deal, later expanding to create digital connections across all key functional departments and stakeholders. The AXPR token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and it is required for “e-procurement” and/or “e-bidding” for expense contracts. Clients will be able to submit jobs to the aXpire platform, with invoices payable in AXPR. “

PayBX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayBX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PayBX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PayBX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PayBX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PayBX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.