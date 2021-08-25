PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) and Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) Critical Comparison

PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) and Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares PAVmed and Bioventus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PAVmed N/A -144.36% -72.46% Bioventus N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of recent recommendations for PAVmed and Bioventus, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PAVmed 0 0 4 0 3.00 Bioventus 0 1 3 0 2.75

PAVmed presently has a consensus price target of $7.50, indicating a potential upside of 8.54%. Bioventus has a consensus price target of $19.50, indicating a potential upside of 31.58%. Given Bioventus’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Bioventus is more favorable than PAVmed.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

21.6% of PAVmed shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.6% of Bioventus shares are held by institutional investors. 14.1% of PAVmed shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PAVmed and Bioventus’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PAVmed N/A N/A -$34.28 million ($0.43) -16.07 Bioventus $321.16 million 2.62 $16.41 million $7.56 1.96

Bioventus has higher revenue and earnings than PAVmed. PAVmed is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bioventus, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Bioventus beats PAVmed on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

PAVmed Company Profile

PAVmed, Inc. is a commercial-stage technology medical device company, which engages in the commercialization of medical technologies. It operates through the following divisions: GI Health, Minimally Invasive Interventions, Infusion Therapy, and Emerging Innovations. The GI health division comprises of EsoGuard esophageal DNA laboratory developed test, EsoCheck Esophageal Cell Collection Device, and EsoCure Esophageal Ablation Device with Caldus technology. The minimally invasive interventions division offers CarpX minimally invasive surgical device for carpal tunnel syndrome. The infusion therapy division includes PortIO implantable intraosseous vascular accedd device and NextFlo highly accurate disposable intravenous infusion platform technology. The emerging innovations divisions consists of non-invasive laser-based glucose monitoring, single-use ventilators, resorbable pediatric ear tubes and mechanical circulatory cannulas. The company was founded on June 26, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Bioventus Company Profile

Bioventus Inc. a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing clinically treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company provides osteoarthritic joint pain treatment and joint preservation products, including Durolane, a single injection therapy; GELSYN-3, a three injection therapy; and SUPARTZ FX, a five injection therapy. It also offers bone graft substitutes comprising allograft-derived bone graft with growth factors, demineralized bone matrix, cancellous bone in different preparations, bioactive synthetics, collagen ceramic matrix, and bone marrow isolation systems. In addition, the company provides Exogen systems for the non-invasive treatment of established nonunion fractures and certain fresh fractures. It serves physicians spanning the orthopedic continuum, including sports medicine, total joint reconstruction, hand and upper extremities, foot and ankle, podiatric surgery, trauma, spine, and neurosurgery in the physician's office or clinic, ambulatory surgical centers, or in the hospital setting. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

