Paul Lyandres Sells 7,121 Shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) Stock

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) CFO Paul Lyandres sold 7,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total value of $621,236.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 391,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,197,033.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Procore Technologies stock opened at $87.48 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.73. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.96 and a 52-week high of $108.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ICONIQ Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Procore Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,477,828,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Procore Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $495,751,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Procore Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $157,477,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Procore Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $107,909,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Procore Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,106,000. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Procore Technologies from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Procore Technologies from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. William Blair began coverage on Procore Technologies in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Procore Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Procore Technologies from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Procore Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.86.

Procore Technologies Company Profile

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products. The company enables stakeholders in the construction industry, such as owners, general contractors, specialty contractors, architects, and engineers, to collaborate on construction projects.

