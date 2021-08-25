Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Shares Down 1.3%

Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) shares traded down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $29.00 and last traded at $29.02. 2,242 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 874,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.40.

PDCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Patterson Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Patterson Companies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Patterson Companies from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Patterson Companies from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Patterson Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.60.

Get Patterson Companies alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.60.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.14). Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 20.29% and a net margin of 2.64%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Patterson Companies’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is 54.45%.

In other Patterson Companies news, VP Les B. Korsh sold 4,577 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total value of $163,307.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDCO. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Patterson Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 391.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 89.5% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Patterson Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 89.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Patterson Companies Company Profile (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Patterson Cos., Inc engages in dental and animal health supplies. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions an value-added services to dentists and dental laboratories.

Featured Article: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.