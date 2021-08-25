Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Increases Stock Position in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) by 61.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 584 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in AllianceBernstein were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 2nd quarter valued at about $887,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 1,333.3% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,750 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,275,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,310 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,363 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.02% of the company’s stock.

Get AllianceBernstein alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AB opened at $51.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.39. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a 12 month low of $26.33 and a 12 month high of $51.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.38.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $881.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.20 million. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 20.93%. On average, analysts forecast that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.91 dividend. This is an increase from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.09%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AB shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of AllianceBernstein from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $54.50 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.36.

AllianceBernstein Company Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

See Also: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.