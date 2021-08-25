Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $32,000 Stock Holdings in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC decreased its stake in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NNN. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties in the first quarter valued at about $45,163,000. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,993,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,981,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $880,588,000 after purchasing an additional 543,119 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,329,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,571,000 after purchasing an additional 476,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,290,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,872,000 after purchasing an additional 461,347 shares in the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get National Retail Properties alerts:

NNN stock opened at $46.20 on Wednesday. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.41 and a twelve month high of $50.33. The company has a quick ratio of 13.34, a current ratio of 13.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.83. The company has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.00, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.85.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.33). National Retail Properties had a net margin of 36.28% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The company had revenue of $179.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This is a positive change from National Retail Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.46%.

NNN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley upped their target price on National Retail Properties from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on National Retail Properties from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James increased their price target on National Retail Properties from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on National Retail Properties from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Colliers Securities began coverage on National Retail Properties in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.71.

National Retail Properties Profile

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Featured Article: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for National Retail Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Retail Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.