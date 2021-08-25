Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Raises Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 902 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BHK Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,938,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 22.4% during the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 7,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,230,000. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $983,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $285.55 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $204.32 and a 1-year high of $304.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $284.48.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

