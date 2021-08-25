Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Invests $200,000 in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 25.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,851,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,359,000 after acquiring an additional 375,148 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 712,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,534,000 after acquiring an additional 50,678 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 61.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 522,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,411,000 after acquiring an additional 199,535 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 10.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 370,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,867,000 after acquiring an additional 35,224 shares during the period. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 31.4% during the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 303,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,991,000 after acquiring an additional 72,344 shares during the period.

Shares of SPHD stock opened at $44.06 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.00. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $31.77 and a 1-year high of $46.49.

