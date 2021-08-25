Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. manages and maintains interests in energy and infrastructure businesses. The company’s operating segment consists of refining, retail and logistics. It also markets and distributes crude oil from the Western United States and Canada to refining hubs in the Midwest, Gulf Coast, East Coast and to Hawaii. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc., formerly known as Par Petroleum Corporation, is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Shares of NYSE:PARR opened at $15.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $944.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 2.67. Par Pacific has a 1 year low of $5.91 and a 1 year high of $20.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.70.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.10). Par Pacific had a negative return on equity of 98.58% and a negative net margin of 9.04%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Par Pacific will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Joseph Israel sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $352,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,992. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Ivan Daniel Guerra sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total value of $76,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,021 shares in the company, valued at $350,840.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Par Pacific by 3.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,710,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,683,000 after buying an additional 264,673 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its position in Par Pacific by 15.8% during the first quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 3,300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,596,000 after buying an additional 450,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Par Pacific by 8.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,018,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,774,000 after buying an additional 243,902 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Par Pacific by 32.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,195,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,929,000 after buying an additional 539,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Par Pacific by 11.4% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,106,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,434,000 after buying an additional 215,636 shares in the last quarter. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Par Pacific Company Profile

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products.

