Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.25.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PAAS shares. National Bank of Canada raised Pan American Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet lowered Pan American Silver from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Pan American Silver from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on Pan American Silver from C$55.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Pan American Silver by 87.9% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in Pan American Silver in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Pan American Silver by 250.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pan American Silver in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in Pan American Silver by 281.3% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.95% of the company’s stock.

PAAS opened at $25.43 on Wednesday. Pan American Silver has a one year low of $23.72 and a one year high of $39.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.36. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.27.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.11). Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 20.10%. The firm had revenue of $382.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Pan American Silver will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Pas Corp, and Navidad mines.

