Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) PT Raised to $525.00

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its target price upped by Mizuho from $475.00 to $525.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the network technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PANW. Summit Insights reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $500.00 price objective (up from $425.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $317.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Palo Alto Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $386.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Cowen upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $460.00 to $509.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $458.73.

PANW opened at $441.87 on Tuesday. Palo Alto Networks has a 12 month low of $219.34 and a 12 month high of $446.91. The firm has a market cap of $43.03 billion, a PE ratio of -96.90 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $383.64.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 11.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.13, for a total value of $529,695.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 56,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,964,910.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.01, for a total value of $4,428,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,569 shares of company stock valued at $13,721,751. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at $22,840,000. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 7,147 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,489,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1,071.2% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 609 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth $2,020,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.19% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

