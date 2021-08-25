Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Price Target Increased to $460.00 by Analysts at Northland Securities

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its price objective boosted by Northland Securities from $440.00 to $460.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the network technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Summit Insights reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $500.00 price objective (up from $425.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $469.00 to $507.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Loop Capital downgraded Palo Alto Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $465.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Palo Alto Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $386.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $458.73.

NYSE:PANW opened at $441.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.03 billion, a PE ratio of -96.90 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. Palo Alto Networks has a 1 year low of $219.34 and a 1 year high of $446.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $383.64.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 11.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.13, for a total transaction of $529,695.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 56,537 shares in the company, valued at $19,964,910.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Amit K. Singh sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.50, for a total value of $2,153,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,569 shares of company stock worth $13,721,751. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth $22,840,000. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.2% during the second quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 7,147 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter valued at $1,489,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 1,071.2% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 609 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter valued at $2,020,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.19% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

