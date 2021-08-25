PAE (NASDAQ:PAE) Shares Down 13.2%

PAE Incorporated (NASDAQ:PAE) shares were down 13.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.31 and last traded at $6.47. Approximately 14,964 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 572,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.45.

Several research analysts have commented on PAE shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of PAE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PAE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $592.86 million, a PE ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 1.31.

PAE (NASDAQ:PAE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). PAE had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 26.38%. On average, equities research analysts expect that PAE Incorporated will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in PAE by 55,382.4% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 9,415 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PAE in the 1st quarter worth about $341,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in PAE in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,464,000. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PAE in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,738,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

About PAE (NASDAQ:PAE)

Gores Holdings III, Inc is a blank check investment company. Its pupose is to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded on October 23, 2017 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, CA.

