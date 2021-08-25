Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.00.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PACB shares. TheStreet lowered Pacific Biosciences of California from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Friday, July 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PACB traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.39. The company had a trading volume of 47,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,419,404. The company has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of -68.84 and a beta of 1.08. Pacific Biosciences of California has a one year low of $5.82 and a one year high of $53.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 25.78 and a current ratio of 26.17.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.21). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 40.90% and a negative net margin of 72.96%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pacific Biosciences of California will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PACB. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,196,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $636,346,000 after buying an additional 430,821 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,493,115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $549,386,000 after buying an additional 1,377,625 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 14,836,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $518,832,000 after buying an additional 1,924,799 shares during the period. SB Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. SB Management Ltd now owns 9,861,089 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $328,473,000 after buying an additional 669,334 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,777,304 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $306,942,000 after purchasing an additional 840,179 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

About Pacific Biosciences of California

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and sale of an integrated platform for genetic analysis. The firm’s products and services include PacBio sequel system, consumables, analytical software and single molecule real-time (SMRT) compatible products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

