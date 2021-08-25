Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW) Shares Sold by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management decreased its position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 493 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF were worth $1,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GCOW. WNY Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $388,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 25,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 2,370 shares during the period.

Shares of GCOW opened at $31.54 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.56.

