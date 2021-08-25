Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Sold by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,552 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $6,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of OTIS. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 1,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total transaction of $140,216.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 2,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total value of $194,116.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE OTIS opened at $90.37 on Wednesday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $58.04 and a twelve month high of $92.10. The company has a market cap of $38.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.97 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $86.18.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 8.30%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.10%.

OTIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $88.44 price objective (down from $90.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays raised their target price on Otis Worldwide from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $88.44 target price (up from $84.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Otis Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.10.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

