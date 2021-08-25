OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.08 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) – Research analysts at B. Riley raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of OSI Systems in a research report issued on Thursday, August 19th. B. Riley analyst J. Nichols now expects that the technology company will earn $1.08 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.04. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for OSI Systems’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.88 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.78 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.98 EPS.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $332.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.41 million. OSI Systems had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 16.30%. OSI Systems’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Imperial Capital began coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. OSI Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.33.

OSI Systems stock opened at $97.83 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. OSI Systems has a 52-week low of $73.45 and a 52-week high of $102.24.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in OSI Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in OSI Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in OSI Systems by 10,064.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 10,064 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in OSI Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in OSI Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.03, for a total value of $2,400,750.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 172,538 shares in the company, valued at $16,568,824.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The company operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

