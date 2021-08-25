Orion Protocol Market Capitalization Reaches $263.22 Million (ORN)

Orion Protocol (CURRENCY:ORN) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. Over the last seven days, Orion Protocol has traded up 2.5% against the dollar. One Orion Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $8.75 or 0.00017902 BTC on major exchanges. Orion Protocol has a total market cap of $263.22 million and $15.19 million worth of Orion Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Orion Protocol

Orion Protocol is a coin. It was first traded on July 13th, 2020. Orion Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,095,000 coins. The official website for Orion Protocol is www.orionprotocol.io/orn . The official message board for Orion Protocol is blog.orionprotocol.io . Orion Protocol’s official Twitter account is @orion_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “At the core of Orion Protocol is the ORN token. Orion has ensured deep utility of the token across the entire protocol, integrating it into all main transactions to take the form of an internal currency or utility token. Orion Terminal seamlessly aggregates bottomless liquidity from all major exchanges, centralized + decentralized: providing rich trading tools in one easy to use platform. Following a hack on KuCoin Exchange, Orion Protocol has reissued ORN tokens via a token swap, with automatic distribution of new tokens to all ORN holders. A number of assets held on KuCoin were affected, including 3.8 million ORN and Orion Protocol decided to reissue all ORN tokens 1:1 via a token swap. Find all info regarding the ORN token swap here. “

Buying and Selling Orion Protocol

