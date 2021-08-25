Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Raises Stake in SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 390,056 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,334 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned 1.61% of SuRo Capital worth $5,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SSSS. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in SuRo Capital by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in SuRo Capital in the first quarter worth about $136,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in SuRo Capital in the first quarter worth about $139,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SuRo Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of SuRo Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $163,000. 18.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SSSS stock opened at $12.75 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.42. SuRo Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $8.03 and a 52 week high of $16.40. The company has a market capitalization of $308.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 70.59%. This is a positive change from SuRo Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. SuRo Capital’s payout ratio is -1,111.11%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SSSS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SuRo Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of SuRo Capital in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

In other SuRo Capital news, CEO Mark D. Klein bought 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.10 per share, for a total transaction of $98,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

SuRo Capital Company Profile

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. It makes direct (primary rounds) investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. The fund operates as a Business development Company.

