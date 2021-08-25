Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Increases Stock Position in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 406,546 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,326 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned 0.09% of Antero Midstream worth $4,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,765,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $21,318,000 after purchasing an additional 582,495 shares during the period. BOKF NA lifted its holdings in Antero Midstream by 35.9% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 133,457 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 35,255 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in Antero Midstream by 39.6% in the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 17,376 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 4,933 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Antero Midstream by 1.8% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 374,085 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after acquiring an additional 6,485 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Antero Midstream by 6.6% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 120,923 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 7,539 shares during the period. 47.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Tudor Pickering downgraded Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Antero Midstream from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Jonestrading downgraded Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Antero Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Antero Midstream from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.58.

NYSE:AM opened at $9.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 3.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.79. Antero Midstream Co. has a 52-week low of $5.09 and a 52-week high of $10.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 38.65%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 28th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 27th. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

