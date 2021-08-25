Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 82.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,491 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $3,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Global Payments by 30.8% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Global Payments in the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Global Payments in the second quarter valued at about $84,000. 77.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Global Payments news, CEO Jeffrey Steven Sloan bought 2,946 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $169.87 per share, for a total transaction of $500,437.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 291,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,477,015.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.86, for a total transaction of $96,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,825 shares in the company, valued at $4,016,309.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 4,686 shares of company stock worth $800,475 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Global Payments stock opened at $167.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.19. Global Payments Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.33 and a 52 week high of $220.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $183.76.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Payments declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, August 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.98%.

A number of research analysts have commented on GPN shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Global Payments from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $207.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.00.

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

