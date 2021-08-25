Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $5.09 Million Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,387 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $5,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in General Mills by 62.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,347,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,359,000 after buying an additional 9,763,868 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in General Mills by 204.4% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,281,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,559,000 after buying an additional 2,875,150 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in General Mills by 6.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,447,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,909,458,000 after buying an additional 2,827,146 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in General Mills by 30.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,804,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,953,000 after buying an additional 1,356,450 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in General Mills by 285.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 971,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,595,000 after buying an additional 719,899 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 26,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total transaction of $1,548,088.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,209,930.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GIS opened at $58.42 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.56. The company has a market capitalization of $35.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.57. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $53.96 and a one year high of $65.52.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 25.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. General Mills’s payout ratio is presently 53.83%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a report on Monday, June 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

